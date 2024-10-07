Air ambulance called as boy struck by car in Wolverhampton suffers 'serious injuries'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An air ambulance was called to the collision on Penn Road at 3.26pm on Monday.

A boy, who was riding a bike, was struck by a car and left with "serious injuries".

He was taken to hospital to receive "further emergency care", a spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed.

The spokeswoman said: "We were called at 3.26pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist on Penn Road, Wolverhampton.

"An ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"The cyclist, a boy, received trauma care on scene for serious injuries before being conveyed by land ambulance to New Cross Hospital for further emergency care."