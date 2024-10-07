Air ambulance called as boy struck by car in Wolverhampton suffers 'serious injuries'
A boy has seriously injured after being struck by a car on a busy Wolverhampton road.
An air ambulance was called to the collision on Penn Road at 3.26pm on Monday.
A boy, who was riding a bike, was struck by a car and left with "serious injuries".
He was taken to hospital to receive "further emergency care", a spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed.
The spokeswoman said: "We were called at 3.26pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist on Penn Road, Wolverhampton.
"An ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.
"The cyclist, a boy, received trauma care on scene for serious injuries before being conveyed by land ambulance to New Cross Hospital for further emergency care."