27 photos in and around Midland Metropolitan Hospital as it begins to welcome patients
Have a look inside the brand new Smethwick super-hospital as it prepares to finally open this weekend.
We have some of the first photos taken inside the huge new Midlands Metropolitan University Hospital after being invited for an exclusive tour prior to it opening.
Work is almost complete at the site and its doors are set to open on Sunday, October 6.
West Midlands Ambulance Service is set to transfer around 600 patients to the state-of-the-art hospital, with 300 coming from the closing Sandwell Hospital A&E department on the opening day, 60 maternity patients from City Hospital on November 6, and 220 patients from City Hospital on November 10.
Originally due to welcome patients from 2018, the project has been beset by delays, with Covid and collapse of Wolverhampton-based Carillion in 2018 contributing factors, while the total cost is now expected to be close to £1 billion.
The hospital on Grove Lane boasts 736 beds, half of which will be set in single en-suite rooms, as well as an emergency department, a children's A&E and assessment unit, separate adult and children wards, and a total of 11 operating theatres for both emergency, major planned and maternity surgery.
It also boasts dedicated patient experience developments, including a Winter Garden and outdoor spaces to help patients stay active, a two-way talk system so patients can directly connect with nurses when needing assistance and separate corridors and lifts for patients so they can move around the hospital with ease.