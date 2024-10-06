27 photos in and around Midland Metropolitan Hospital as it begins to welcome patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

We have some of the first photos taken inside the huge new Midlands Metropolitan University Hospital after being invited for an exclusive tour prior to it opening.

Work is almost complete at the site and its doors are set to open on Sunday, October 6.

West Midlands Ambulance Service is set to transfer around 600 patients to the state-of-the-art hospital, with 300 coming from the closing Sandwell Hospital A&E department on the opening day, 60 maternity patients from City Hospital on November 6, and 220 patients from City Hospital on November 10.

The hospital features a simplistic yet modern orange colour scheme

Originally due to welcome patients from 2018, the project has been beset by delays, with Covid and collapse of Wolverhampton-based Carillion in 2018 contributing factors, while the total cost is now expected to be close to £1 billion.

Colourful, sleek walkways around the building

The hospital on Grove Lane boasts 736 beds, half of which will be set in single en-suite rooms, as well as an emergency department, a children's A&E and assessment unit, separate adult and children wards, and a total of 11 operating theatres for both emergency, major planned and maternity surgery.

A look around the brand new huge Midland Metropolitan Hospital, Smethwick, which opens in October

A look around the brand new huge Midland Metropolitan Hospital, Smethwick, which opens this weekend.

It also boasts dedicated patient experience developments, including a Winter Garden and outdoor spaces to help patients stay active, a two-way talk system so patients can directly connect with nurses when needing assistance and separate corridors and lifts for patients so they can move around the hospital with ease.

Dr Sarb Clare MBE, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of MMUH in the children's ward

The entrance to the children's ward

The children's ward will help younger patients feel at ease with the aid of a huge splash of colour

The hospital will feature a two-way talk system so that patients can directly contact on-site nurses

The hospital will also feature top-of-the-range neonatal, antenatal and maternity services

Jane Ho, Regional Practise Director and Caroline Rennalls, Assistant Director of Operations and Resilience Management were impressed with the patient rooms

Director of Midwifery Helen Hurst and Laura Carrara-Cagni, Founding Director of Cagni Williams in the Midwifery Lead Unit..

The hospital will boast 736 beds, including rooms with en-suites

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC TIM THURSFIELD 20/09/24 .A look around the brand new huge Midland Metropolitan Hospital, Smethwick, which opens in October..

A look around the brand new huge Midland Metropolitan Hospital, Smethwick.

The hospital will feature a range of services, including a purpose build A&E department, separate children's and adult's wards, and a mix of operating theatres

Assistant Chief Ambulance Officer James Williams standing need to the unloading area for emergency patients

Michael Brennan, ED Matron

A look around the brand new huge Midland Metropolitan Hospital, Smethwick, which opens in October

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 10/11/16 First look around the major new Midland Metro Hospital, which is being built in Smethwick. WITH VIDEO Project director Dave Hollywood. .