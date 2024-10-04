Five pedestrians rushed to hospital after being hit by car in early hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ambulance crews rushed to Livery Street, near Snow Hill in Birmingham, at 3.13am on Friday.

Four ambulances, two paramedics officers, a Medical Emergency Response Intervention Team (MERIT) trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were called to the scene.

On arrival, they discovered five men had been hurt.

The collision happened on Livery Street, Birmingham. Photo: Google

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "The first patient, a male pedestrian, was treated by ambulance crews for multiple serious injuries.

"He was taken to a Major Trauma Centre for further treatment with MERIT travelling on board to continue care en route.

"Four other men, also pedestrians, were all treated by medics for potentially serious injuries and conveyed to hospital for further treatment."

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Police for comment.