Staffordshire grandmother who was a founding employee of Cannock Chase Hospital to retire after nearly half a century of service with NHS

Jill Green, 67, healthcare assistant in outpatients, is hanging up her uniform on September 27, after serving the Cannock-based hospital – part of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust – since it opened in 1991.

The mother-of-one and grandmother-of-two, from Heath Hayes, got into healthcare when she decided to accompany friend Kim Watkins to a pre-Nursing course at Cannock Chase College.

After completing the two-year course which included weekly stints at Stafford Hospital, music lover Jill started work at the former Chase Hospital on February 29, 1975, when Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel’s (Come Up & See Me) Make Me Smile was number one in the charts.

Jill Green. Image: The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust

Having started dating her then boyfriend, she accepted his marriage proposal and saw her request to defer her registered mental health nurse training rejected and told not to apply again.

Undeterred, she continued at Chase Hospital, working in elderly mentally ill and respite.

Before Cannock Chase Hospital was opened, she was given a choice of where to work and selected outpatients at Stafford and hasn’t looked back since.

Jill, said: “I loved the variety of the different specialisms and the busy wards.

“My most enjoyable and exciting time was when Cannock opened. Five of us transferred from Chase Hospital and we were let loose on the new department, directing what was going into each room, setting up equipment and putting it into practice.”

Jill Green with her colleagues during her leaving party. Image: The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust

For the last seven years Jill has worked with husband Nigel, 65 – previously a self-employed painter and decorator – in outpatients after he got a job as an healthcare assistant.

Treena Hope, senior sister in outpatients, has worked with Jill for 16 years.

She said: “Jill is one of the most hardworking, loyal and reliable members of staff I have come across.

“She is always willing to work extra. She is a model employee and a pillar of the department.

“But we want to see her birth certificate because none of us believe she is old enough to retire! She’s quite modern, funky and young at heart.”

Jill's leaving cake. Image: The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust

Jill has plenty of fond memories but no shortage of things to fill her time.

She said: “I have made lots of friends and a lot have retired and say ‘you need to retire – it’s great!’ but I shall miss everyone and I’ll miss the work because I love it.”

A keen swimmer, Jill intends to take daily dips in the pool and join a rock choir to make up for lost time.

Her dreams of pop stardom were dashed at Cannock Chase College when her girl band Trilogy then Denim Rhythm – she was a vocalist and guitarist – folded.

As well as spending time with her two grandchildren, Jill wants to do volunteer work with animals.