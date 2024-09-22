Appeal to find missing teen from Cannock last seen four days ago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staffordshire Police has appealed for help in finding Samuel, aged 18, who has gone missing.

Have you seen Samuel? Photo: Staffordshire Police

He was last seen at around 8pm on September 18.

The force has issued a picture of the missing teenager and urged for people with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

Anyone who sees him should contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101 or via Live Chat on its website, quoting incident 837 of September 21.