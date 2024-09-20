‘Serious’ concerns over Smethwick petrol station’s 24-hour booze plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The move would extend the sale of alcohol at the Hagley Road Service Station in Bearwood to 24 hours a day from its current 11.30pm limit.

However, public health officers at Sandwell Council are opposing the plan because it would sabotage the authority’s plans to reduce already high levels of alcohol-related harm across the borough.

Hagley Road Service Station, Hagley Road, Bearwood, Smethwick. Photo: Google

Sandwell currently ranks the fourth-worst in England for alcohol-related deaths and its misuse leads to thousands of people being admitted to hospital each year.

Sandwell Public Health said it was concerned that extending the sale of alcohol would prove problematic for those living in nearby homeless shelters and hostels in Hagley Road – many of whom already have mental health and addiction issues.

“The high levels of alcohol-related harm in Sandwell cause serious concern to Sandwell Public Health and increasing the alcohol sales to 24 hours at the premise would only provide an extended opportunity for individuals to use alcohol which could be detrimental to their physical and emotional wellbeing as well as the local communities that they reside in,” the report by Sandwell Public Health said.

“In addition to this, the premise is in close vicinity to properties which support vulnerable homeless adults; the individuals residing in this accommodation often have issues relating to poor mental health and/or addiction. Increasing the availability of alcohol has the potential to place them at additional harm, and the community that they live in too.”

The latest figures show 164 alcohol-related deaths in Sandwell in 2022. More than 5,000 alcohol-related hospital admissions were made during the same period – with nearly two-fifths of those solely attributed to alcohol.

Sandwell is “significantly worse” than the national average according to the figures, public health officers said.

The objection by Sandwell Public Health also raises concerns the 24-hour plan would add to crime in the area. According to police figures, nearly 600 crimes were reported in Smethwick in June this year – with 265 categorised as violent or sexual offences.

More than 120 of those crimes were reported near the Hagley Road garage and there is a fear the increase of alcohol sales would lead to a rise in crime and anti-social behaviour.

The council’s licensing committee meets on September 26 to make a decision.