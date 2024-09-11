GP surgery put into special measures after failing to tell patients they had diabetes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Care watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it took action after carrying out an inspection at Limes Medical Centre, in High Street, Stourbridge, Lye, in June for safety and management standards after failing to monitor some of its patients.

Among the failings were that 24 newly diagnosed diabetics had not been informed of their condition by the practice which was previously rated as requiring improvement.

Inspectors visited the site due to concerns about safety, the culture of the service and to follow up on regulation breaches relating to the previous checks two years ago at the practice which serves 6,000 Black Country and West Birmingham residents.

The latest inspection found there were gaps in staff recruitment and training; limited staff supervision; very low morale; an ongoing lack of communication between GPs and other surgery staff; patients needs were not always being assessed; care and treatment were not always delivered in line with the legislation, standards and guidance.