Swimming pools at Stourbridge leisure centre closed 'until further notice' - here's why

The leisure swimming pool and 25 metre swimming pool at Crystal Leisure Centre, on Bell Street, will be shut from Tuesday due to a lack of running hot water.

The Dudley Council-run leisure centre said the closure was caused by a technical fault which has resulted in there being no running hot water.

It advised that while the pools were open as normal on Monday, the temperatures are cool which has made the water "unsuitable for babies and toddlers".

A statement by the leisure centre read: "The leisure pool and 25 metre pool are both open as normal today, (Monday) but please be aware that the temperatures in the pools are cooler than usual and will continue to drop.

"We therefore advise that the pools are unsuitable for babies and toddlers. Due to this issue, the leisure pool and 25 metre pool will be closed from tomorrow (Tuesday) until further notice."

It went on to thank customers for their patience and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

All other facilities at the leisure centre remain available to the public.