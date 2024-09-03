Update on man found dead in hospital's Costa Coffee as health board supports probe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It has been claimed that the 36 year-old was found slumped over a table at Sandwell General Hospital on July 10 and may have been dead for several hours before being noticed.

The NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board (ICB) which is responsible for community health care and GP-led services stated: "The ICB is aware of the sad passing of a man in Sandwell and will be supporting the trusts with their investigations."

The man is thought to be from the Birmingham area.

A spokesman for Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust told the Express & Star: “We are investigating the circumstances around the sad, sudden death of a man on our hospital site.

"The coroner has been informed.”