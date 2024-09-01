NHS investigates death of man in Costa Coffee at Sandwell General Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Reports claim the 36 year-old man from Birmingham was found slumped over a table at Sandwell General Hospital and may have been dead for more than three hours before the alarm was raised.

He was discovered at the hospital site in West Bromwich on July 10 - and was not seen moving after 1.30pm.

SANDWELL ALAN FOGARASY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR 12/03/18 GV of Sandwell General Hospital in West Bromwich.

It is claimed that members of the public and NHS staff continued to use the cafe around him until a security guard noticed that he had not moved at around 4.45pm. Doctors were alerted and tried to resuscitate the man.

A report in The Sunday Times says that the man had earlier been seen by medical staff at the hospital and received treatment before being discharged and referred to the Hallam Street Hospital, an adult mental health facility directly across the road.

A spokesman for Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust told the Express & Star: “We are investigating the circumstances around the sad, sudden death of a man on our hospital site. The coroner has been informed.”