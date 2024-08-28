Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by truck in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staffordshire Police said it was called at 2.53pm yesterday to Christchurch Way, Stone, after reports of a collision.

Officers attended along with colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service and the air ambulance.

On arrival it found a white Iveco tipper truck was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital by land ambulance with serious injuries and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

The driver of the truck is assisting the police with its inquiries, and the road was closed while emergency services attended the scene. Christchurch Way was fully re-opened shortly after 6pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of what happened, is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 351 of 27 August. Alternatively, email our collision investigation unit on ciu@staffordshire.police.uk.

To report anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.