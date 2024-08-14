Willenhall care home rated 'Good' six months after being put in special measures over 'risk of harm'

Swan House, Pooles Lane, which is run by Absolute Healthcare, caters for adults under the age of 65 with physical disabilities and accepts individuals with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia and mental health conditions.

The home was placed in special measures after an inspection in November found serious issues - but after a visit in May the CQC has published a report praising staff for the changes they have made.

The report stated: "This assessment was carried out to follow up on action we told the provider to take at the last inspection. The service can support up to 45 people. At the time of the assessment there were 13 people using the service. Since our last inspection, the provider had taken action to address the concerns we raised.