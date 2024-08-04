The best and worst regions of England for getting same-day GP appointments

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The BMA has told its members that they can limit patient appointments to 25 a day, with NHS England warning that the action could bring significant disruption.

But how did your local region do? These are the best and worst areas of England for getting same-day GP appointments ranked.

1. London

London Image: Google

London came out on top as the best region in England to get a GP same-day appointment, with 46 per cent of patients in June 2024 being able see their GP on the same day they booked an appointment.

2. Midlands

Midlands. Image: Google

Midlands came in second place, with 45.6 per cent of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 being seen on the same day.

3. North West

North West. Image: Google

The North West came in third, with 45.2 per cent of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 being seen on the same day.

4. South East

South East. Image: Google

In the South East, 44.1 per cent of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 were seen on the same day.

5. East of England

East of England. Image: Google Maps

In the East of England, 43.3 per cent of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 were seen on the same day.

6. South West

South West. Image: Google Maps

In the South West, 44.1 per cent of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 were seen on the same day.

7. North East

North East. Image: Google Maps

In the North East and Yorkshire, 41.8 per cent of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 were seen on the same day.

England

England. Image: Google maps

In England as a whole, 40.9 per cent of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 were seen on the same day.