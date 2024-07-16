'We are really struggling': Under-pressure hospices need funding review to avoid cash crisis

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Chief executive Claire Towns, of Mary Stevens Hospice, in Hagley Road, in Stourbridge said a rethink is needed as all hospices are struggling due to the way they are funded.

Hospice UK, which represents more than 200 trusts, said many are in financial crisis with at least a fifth cutting services in the last year or planning to do so.

That means the number of inpatient beds are being cut, staff are being made redundant and fewer visits are being made to dying patients in their own homes.

Claire Towns said: "We are running a deficit budget. Funding of hospice services are not in line with NHS funding. We have to raise £2.8m every year which is a lot and we cover all of Dudley borough, not just Stourbridge.

"There needs to be a systematic review of how specialist palliative care is funded. Funds are limited and if we get no more money there will be no more hospice in three or four years' time.

"We are really struggling. We are not unique and it's hard for hospices to get their voices heard with the health commissioners who have not got any extra money themselves. There has been previous parliamentary support, but the funding doesn't come through to us.

"We have to rely on our communities giving us fundraising time, our trading team, charity shops, legacies and our lottery," she said.

Compton Care, in Compton Road West, in Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton-based Compton Care's chief executive Rachel Overfield said: “Hospice UK represents most hospices and it is no secret that many charities, including hospice charities, are currently struggling financially with rising costs and shrinking statutory funding.

"Compton Care has a robust, innovative three-year financial plan which we are confident we can deliver, and which will ensure the financial stability and future sustainability of Compton.

"Our plan is to continue to grow and develop services, not to shrink them. Our plan does not include any cuts to services or redundancies, but does contain some innovative approaches to alternative sources of income and assumes the ongoing generous support of the communities that we serve.”

While Compton Care and Mary Stevens have not cut any jobs, Birmingham Hospice in Erdington is reducing beds and cutting 45 full-time roles to plug its own £2.4m deficit.

Walsall's Acorns Children's Hospice in Walstead Road, Delves

Hospice UK boss Toby Porter, formerly of Acorns Trust which operates a children's hospice in Walsall, said: "Too many hospices are in crisis. The small and wildly variable amount of state funding they receive has failed to keep pace with rising costs.

"Many hospices are therefore running deficits which can only mean one thing - more cuts to essential care services, or even service closures.

"We're already seeing redundancies at some major hospices, usually those serving communities in more deprived parts, where charitable fundraising is harder. We fear more will follow."

Mr Porter said "the timing couldn't be worse", with demand for end-of-life care increasing.

"When hospices cut services, patients are pushed back into the NHS, ultimately costing the taxpayer more. We know that our health and social care services are under immense strain."