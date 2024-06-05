'I quit London to pursue my yoga dream in the West Midlands - and this has an extra level'

The classes are run by yoga teacher Arabella Love, 39, who sacked off her corporate job in London over a decade ago to pursue a career in yoga.

At the time she was a P.A for a busy city firm and started doing yoga when realising it was one of the only past-times that helped take her mind off of her career.

After axing off her corporate role, she went travelling in India before settling in the midlands to have children, and took up a part-time course to be a qualified yoga instructor.

Then, when the pandemic hit in 2020 she re-evaluated her goals and decided to go into the field full-time which she has now been doing for the last two years.

Since then, the busy mum-of-two has been running classes on land and water, but credits the on-the-water class as a session that gives participants a solid foundation for when they approach the pastime on land.

Arabella decided to take up Yoga instead of continuing on her corporate ladder career in London

Arabella, said: "I left London to go travelling and then moved to the Midlands to have children, I was working in property after London and then we had a pandemic, which is when I decided I wanted to focus on things that I loved.