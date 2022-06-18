Family member glad her grandmother was taken out of 'inadequate' care home

Abbey Lodge

Care Quality Commission (CQC) chiefs criticised Abbey Lodge Care Home after finding "significant issues" with its care, leadership and culture.

All the residents were moved out to alternative accommodation after the inspection, which saw the care home's rating drop from being 'good' in all areas to 'inadequate' overall.

And following the news that the former care home is now on the market, Kimberley Hughes said: "My nan who is 78 was put in Abbey Lodge care home as a step down before going into rehab and then return home.

"However, the treatment she received or lack of treatment was horrendous. It resulted in me going over there one evening and packing up all her things and I took her out of there.

"I removed her from the care home and moved her to a different care home which is fantastic.

"Whilst at Abbey Lodge, my nan was deteriorating and lost all her weight.

"I went to CQC with all my complaints but when my complaint was put to the manager, he denied it all.

"It's a shame because it can give everyone in the care industry a bad name but the new care home she has moved to have been absolutely brilliant.

"I'm just glad I pursued it - otherwise it wouldn't have been shut down.

"She would have died if I left her in there!"