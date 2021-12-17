Auctions of signed Wolves memorabilia in support of Cure Leukaemia

The Wolves medical team with a cheque for Cure Leukaemia

A host of signed memorabilia has been auctioned off already in support of Cure Leukaemia, with even more to come.

Signed shirts from Conor Coady and Leander Dendoncker, match-worn signed boots from Portuguese pair Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves, and match-worn signed gloves from Jose Sa are all part of the auction.

Auctions will be held daily on Twitter '@WolvesSportMed' throughout December and all proceeds will go to Cure Leukaemia once the auction concludes on Christmas Eve.

James McLaughlin, CEO of Cure Leukaemia, said: “We are delighted that the medical team at Wolves have once again decided to fundraise for Cure Leukaemia.

"We will always be grateful to the team who, for this year, have raised the bar with the memorabilia that they have collected from the generous Wolves players and we are hoping to top last year’s £5,000 that was raised.

"The money raised from the auctions will help fund the 12 UK blood cancer centres that the charity currently supports.”

As well as the auction, an online raffle, for which tickets cost just £5, presents an opportunity to win one of 20 matchday programmes, signed by members of the Wolves first-team.