Join us at our upcoming November Open Days

Thursday 14th 4-7PM

Saturday 16th 11 AM-3PM.

Sandwell College Atrium at Open Days

Our open events provide prospective students with a great opportunity to explore the different courses available – there are more than 100 different courses for you to choose from.

Our expert teachers will be on hand to answer any specific questions you may have about your course interests. You can discuss modules, assessment methods, and work experience opportunities available for you. Worried about your Maths and English GCSE results? Every year we help hundreds of learners pass their resits while they’re studying their main course. Our specialist English and Maths teachers will be at the events to talk to you.

Jonathan Hipkiss Photography - Sandwell College Atrium

As well as teaching staff, we have our friendly support staff who can answer any questions on the application process, student union, learning support, welfare, work experience opportunities, and information about our free bus pass. Yes that’s right, all our 16-18 students receive a FREE bus pass which can be used every day of the year.

Sandwell College Hair & Beauty at Open Days

During the Open Events, you can explore the building to envision yourself studying here in September 2025! Sandwell College offers bespoke facilities in an inspiring and stimulating environment with specialised equipment, including an e-sports lab and STEM skills centre, real aircraft and top-level fitness suite, recording and film studio, theatre, fashion and photography studios, hospital ward, hair and beauty salons, dog grooming and animal care room, for you to get hands-on experience.

Sandwell College Open Days Sport

Applications are now open for you to join us as a student in September 2025 so it’s the perfect time to make your future plans. With an above national average success rate, and a richly diverse and inclusive student community in a state-of-the-art campus, you will see why Sandwell College is such a great choice for thousands of school leavers.

Book your visit now: sandwell.ac.uk/opendays