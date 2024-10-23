Halloween Safe Trick or Treating event is back at the Mander Centre!
On Thursday 31st October from 1pm-5pm the Centre gets spooky! Head to the lower level to collect your free treat map and set out to find all the sweet treats…no tricks!
There will be free face painting by the Cheeky gorgeous events team, will you be a scary ghoul or pretty princess?
Join in the spooky craft workshop, mask making with all the glitter and gloop you could hope for!
Meet some great characters who will be visiting for selfies and a dance or two!
The Safe Trick or Treat event is free to enjoy, is inside in the warm and family friendly!
Plus, come in costume and tag @mandercentre in your socials for the chance to win a spooktacular prize (winner will be announced on Friday 1st November)
Stay up to date with the Centre at mandercentre.co.uk and on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok!