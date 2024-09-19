Families First Fostering Finalists again for The Children & Young People's Awards in the category for Fostering Service for the second year running

The award winning Therapeutic fostering agency invites people to get in touch to find out more about a career in fostering. Make a difference to a child's life and give them the future they deserve. There is a national shortage of foster parents and many children who need a loving home.

Excellent training and ongoing support is provided including an excellent financial package and other benefits. Our therapeutic support includes:

Experienced and skilled team of Therapeutic Social workers & Support workers providing regular wrap around support for the whole family.

Acclaimed Therapist Sarah Dillon providing monthly therapeutic reflect groups for foster parents and 1:1 Therapeutic consultations.

An excellent Art Therapist offering regular Art Therapy groups to all children.

Support from our agency Therapy dog Jackson for children and young people.

Excellent package of Therapeutic training both online and face to face.

Empathic listeners; these are experienced therapeutic foster parents providing peer support to other foster parents when they need it most.

Regular supportive activities, events and outings for the whole family.

Welcoming local offices for support groups, coffee mornings, training and activities.

Families First Fostering

What Foster parent's Jason and Becky say about Families First:

My fostering moment is seeing the children we care for flourish into young adults, this is one of the most rewarding experiences life can bring.

The true family feel that Families first Fostering give to its Foster parents and the children we Foster is second to none.

The support foster parents get from Families First Fostering is outstanding and it is a brilliant agency to work for with family being its focus.