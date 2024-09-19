Black Country Artisan Fairs is back on Saturday the 28th September at the Mander Centre
Come join 25+ unique handmade made sellers on the lower mall of the Mander Centre from 9am until 5pm and shop with a dynamic bunch of creative makers, including the likes of Crystal Ball Creations.
With crafty crochet critters all created by the ever so trusty I Love Cats and Monsters, being one of their best returning sellers.
Treat yourself to some me time with and super sustainably made bathroom treats from Stript Cosmetics, check out their new look!
With it getting closer to spooky season a lot of the sellers are being inspired. Who’s got them beaten? Hands down it’s Just Witchin and Stitchin with her crafty creations
So come join a wonderful colourful collective of crafters on the 28th September for some super sparkly shopping with a handmade twist. Stay up to date with the Centre, visit