Stafford Grammar School Celebrates Exceptional Achievements and Invites Families to Open Morning

Students will lead, offering a first-hand look at the culture of academic excellence and extracurricular opportunities that make Stafford Grammar stand out. Whether students are passionate about academics, the arts, or sports, the school nurtures their talents and supports their growth.

Recent academic results have been exceptional, with over 25% of pupils achieving all A/A grades* at A Level. Highlights include:

● Maths – 90% A*/A

● Further Maths – 100% A*/A

● Psychology – 80% A*/A

● Drama – 100% A*/A

● Computer Science – 75% A*/A

● Physics – 83% A*/A

Pupils at Stafford Grammar School

In total, 48% of all A Level grades were A/A*, compared to the national average of 27.8%, and 69% were A-B* with a 100% pass rate. At GCSE, Year 11 pupils achieved equally strong results, with 52% of grades at 9-7 and 98% of

grades at 9-4. Over a third of pupils earned eight or more 9-7 grades, solidifying Stafford Grammars position as one of the top-performing schools in the region.

Pupils at Stafford Grammar School

Stafford Grammar has been shortlisted for the ISA Senior School of the Year Award at the ISA Awards 2024 and has also been nominated for Independent School of the Year for Best Co- educational School.

Pupils at Stafford Grammar School

The school was highly commended in the Muddy Stilettos Best Schools Awards 2024 and has enjoyed recent success in the National Schools Theatre Awards, ISA Young Musician of the Year, and the National Concert Band Festival.

As one of the Midlands leading academically selective schools, Stafford Grammar is dedicated to nurturing each pupils talents both in and out of the classroom. Families are warmly invited to attend the Open Morning on, Register today

to meet the staff, interact with students, and discover how Stafford Grammar can help shape your child’s future.