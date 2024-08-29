The BIG Charity Day at Mander Centre 2024

Monies raised will go to The Wolves Foundation supporting all the great work they do in the community, working with Primary schools to educate and motivate on the importance of a healthy lifestyle. There pan-disability football sessions for under 12’s and under 16’s ensures every child regardless of their need or disability is part of a team and Feed our Pack in partnership with the Council distribute food parcels during the holidays to the most vulnerable children. Last year we raised over £5000 on the day and this year we hope to do even better!

Dicky Dodd will be hosting a Wheel of Fortune game

Join Wolverhampton favourite Dicky Dodd (WCR Radio) as he hosts a prize filled Wheel of Fortune competition. Donate to play (minimum £1) for the chance to win great prizes from Mander Centre retailers and beyond. Plus hourly live auctions with amazing items including signed Wolves shirts, racing bike, VR headset, vouchers and more!

Cakes and treats on offer

There will be a bake sale, full of treats and goodies, from our very own bakers!

Head to the top floor of the car park to get your car cleaned by the team and leave in a sparkly motor! Minimum donation £2.

Supporting the Wolves Foundation

Plus a special appearance from Wolves Women players Tammi George, Bec Thomas and Maddie Elbro!

So please come a long and offer your support this amazing charity and the work they do and have fun doing it!

For more information visit and stay up to date by following us on social media @mandercentre.