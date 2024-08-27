Making beautiful Homes for over 30 years

Although the Trysull Road-based premises appears small from the outside, step inside Sandford Carpets and you’ll discover a huge selection of roll stock CARPETS, FLOORING, RUGS and SOFT FURNISHINGS.

Established over 35 years ago, the family-run business has long been known for its quality products and competitive pricing, as Manager Kim explains:

“We’ve got a huge range of carpets and flooring at our showroom, that suit all requirements and budgets. Customers are amazed when they see our vast warehouse – that’s stocked with 90 rolls of carpet – and always comment on our low prices.”

Competitvely Priced Carpet Fittings an independent business, it’s hard to believe that Sandford can be so competitive when it comes to pricing, but Kim and her husband Gary have proved time and time again that they’re more than able to beat the competition.

There are carpets from all the top brands at Sandford, like Brintons, Ulster and Westex, as well as a choice of wooden, vinyl, engineered and Karndean flooring.

“Gary provides the quotes and our specialist team of fitters handle the installations.”

Beautiful Gifts & Soft Furnishings. The showroom is also well-stocked with beautiful fabrics, soft furnishings, artwork and gifts.

“We have fabrics from companies like Clarke & Clarke, PT and Voyage and our seamstress make fabulous curtains and coverings for our clients.”

A range of blinds are supplied and expertly fitted by the company too.

“Our Clocks, pictures and accessories are perfect for completing any room and our unique personalised gifts make the ideal present.” And, Sandford have introduced a range of Kadai Firebowls – just in time for the summer months.

“We’re stockists of Kadai Firebowls, which are becoming a really popular alternative to the traditional barbeque.” So, whether you’re looking for carpets and flooring, fabulous fabrics or even just a special gift, pay a visit to Sandford Carpets today.

