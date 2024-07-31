Plumbits celebrates being in business for 40 years

Our showroom has been carefully designed and laid out to enable you to be able to visualise everything in your own bathroom. In July 2023, we extended our showroom to include the new Amy Jane collection, Inspired by the Frances Hodgson Burnett novel, The Secret Garden. The most luxurious bathroom showroom in Staffordshire. Showroom manager and architect of the concept, Julie James, explains: “I had this idea, inspired by The Secret Garden, where clients could be transported to this entirely different kind of space. The element of surprise was a big factor and we wanted to really wow clients coming in with this concept, which I think is the only bathroom showroom experience like it”.

Beautiful bespoke Bathrooms, the most Luxurious in Staffordshire

A luxury collection of bathrooms from our Supplier partnerships of Armera, Aqata, Ca Pietra, Dansani, HOP, Laguna, Tece, Thomas Crapper and Vanity Hall.

The Amy Jane experience is like no other, through a secret door in a living wall you will be immersed in stunning bathrooms to inspire and wow you with the most amazing designs and features.

To ensure you have an individual shopping experience the Amy Jane showroom is by appointment, call us on 01785 213800 or 01785 562649

Our showroom team have over 60 years of combined sales/showroom experience between them. Call us on 01785 213800 to make an appointment.

Alternatively, we can arrange a home visit if you are unable to measure the bathroom yourself.

We would love to welcome you into our Plumbits and Amy Jane Bathroom Showrooms.

We also have Plumbits Trade and Retail Plumbing counter at 200 North Walls Stafford; We keep a vast stock of plumbing fittings and offer free advice, from a simple tap washer to a replacement tap valve, from a single radiator to specifying the whole central heating system.

Call our Plumbing and Trade Counter on 01785 213800 and press option 2.