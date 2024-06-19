A peaceful and relaxed setting to celebrate and reflect on your loved ones life

Welcome to Chase & District Crematorium and Memorial Park a peaceful and relaxed setting to celebrate your loved one’s life and a safe, peaceful resting place for the ones you love.

Chase & District Crematorium & Memorial Park view

Our memorial park has been serving the community since 2012, and in 2022, we proudly unveiled our Crematorium, staffed by a committed team of experienced professionals dedicated to providing compassionate service.

Nestled within 8 acres of scenic landscape, our spacious and luminous chapel exudes an intimate ambiance with its low ceilings. Accommodating up to 100 seated guests, with ample standing room, it offers a serene setting for commemorating your loved ones

Chapel

Chase & District Crematorium and Memorial Park is nestled four miles west of Lichfield City in Burntwood, serving the communities in Staffordshire and the West Midlands.

The crematorium is situated within our beautifully landscaped Chase & District Memorial Park, providing a tranquil and peaceful place for people to come visit and reflect.

Beautiful Rainbow at Chase & District Crematorium & Memorial Park

Chase & District is swarming with nature; dragonflies, birds, butterflies and we are visited often by some very cheeky deer that like to eat the flowers and leaves. We are creating more wildlife habitats and safeguarding the wildlife we already have.

Deer at Chase & District Crematorium & Memorial Park

We recognise the significance of the funeral day for families. Our aim is to provide a calm and comforting atmosphere amidst what can be a challenging and emotional time.

Working closely with funeral directors and families, we strive to create a service that truly honours and celebrates the life of your loved one in a meaningful and personalised way. Should you have any special requests, please feel free to reach out to either the funeral directors or ourselves directly.

Cemetery

We are committed to doing everything in our power to accommodate your needs, serving all faiths and we welcome Pets as they are part of a family too.