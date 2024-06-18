The Witch Elm Markets are back for Midsummer at The Mander Centre!

Cheryl and Stef are the organisers and two of the sellers attending this event. Stef, the artist and maker behind Agni Prasada Burning is back with her witchy inspired freehand pyrography and her intricately designed hanging mushrooms. Cheryl, the owner and maker behind Wishful Willow will be back with her unique crystal necklaces and beautiful free-standing crystals.

Summer Décor

Get hot witch summer ready with these alternative accessories! Feuilles Morte Design will be there with her stainless steel boot chains, Amber Rocks Art will have some hand painted fedoras and there will be a wide variety of jewellery and accessories available, with something for everyone's taste!

New sellers for Midsummer

We have these amazing sellers joining us for their first ever Witch Elm event! Kintsugilt will be there with their contemporary 24ct oddities, Lilian Creations will be bringing her handmade fantasy woodland art, Sass and Sorcery will have magickal art prints, cards and stationery, Jrawn Upon will have his original art prints and Swiftterly will be there with her colourful illustrations and enamel pins!

Summer Décor

And of course, there will be lots of art and witchy essentials to revamp your décor and/or Altar space ready for summer! From dried floral wreaths to stained glass suncatchers, we're ready for the change of season! We also have herbalists, healers and readers ready to help guide you too!

This event is free to attend, indoors and on the lower mall which is fully accessible from the car parks and street entrances. With cafés and shops surrounding the event it’s the perfect way to spend your Saturday! To stay up to date visit mandercentre.co.uk.