Parents are having to provide a roof over their children’s heads for longer.

likely to go away anytime soon, there are some options available for first-time buyers.

What help is there for first-time buyers?

There are low deposit mortgages available from lenders and some will accept builder’s incentives towards the deposit. So, if you are considering a new build property, it’s worth checking with any developers to see if they have any offers.

Some mortgage providers will allow for a longer mortgage which could make monthly repayments more affordable. For those who go down this route, it’s important to review the mortgage regularly to make sure you don’t pay more interest than you need to in the long run.

With any first-time buyer scheme or mortgage its best to seek advice if you are unsure if its right for you.

What can First-Time buyers do to help themselves?

Start saving for a house deposit as early as possible and speak to a mortgage adviser to help understand your options.

Whilst it’s true there are some tough challenges, the West Brom, continues to help more first-time buyers into a home. 4,684 last year to be precise!

