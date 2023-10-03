Help and support during difficult times

The business is a fourth, fifth and sixth generation funeral directors and is the only original family-owned and run funeral home within the Hednesford, Cannock area.

A spokesman said : We are here to support you throughout the difficult time of losing a loved one and can arrange all aspects of the funeral”.

Christine overlooks your loved one's funeral throughout; she will be there for you and your family whatever you need. The funerals they offer include religious or secular services dependent on the individuals' preferences.

They offer a simple direct cremation, if you're looking for a simple and affordable direct cremation in Hednesford, Cannock and surrounding areas, the Simple Funeral direct cremation option from George Stacey

Funeral Directors may be a viable option for you. Direct cremation is a growing trend offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional funerals. Pre-paid funeral plans. Planning ahead for your funeral is one of the most thoughtful and caring things you can do. Some people never get round to discussing funeral wishes with their loved ones, which can lead to all sorts of worry and anxiety when the time comes. George Stacey is registered with the financial conduct authority for their prepaid funeral plans for your piece of mind.

Other services provided by the team include Memorial Headstones, Coffins, Urns, Keepsakes and memorial jewellery, Floral Tributes. George Stacey have been helping families locally in their hour of need for over 150 years.