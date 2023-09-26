Discover Stafford Grammar School: Open Morning

Stafford Grammar School





Twelve-year-old angler lands England cap A 12-year-old angler has landed his biggest catch of the season - a place in the England youth fly fishing squad.

Harry Sharratt has reeled in hundreds of fish since his first outing to Blithfield Reservoir four years ago and his casting technique has earned him the chance to fish for England.

The Stafford Grammar pupil is the youngest member to be capped for this season’s national youth side, which comprises talented fly anglers aged between 12 and 17.

“I’m pleased to have won an England cap. I love catching fish, but when I’m out on the water I also like the scenery which is untouched and natural, and I also like the quietness of it,” said Harry.

The Gnosall youngster and his dad, Simon, joined Blithfield Anglers after Harry became hooked on the sport when he was just eight years old. The pair are also frequent visitors to Telford-based Ellerdine Lakes Fishery, where the SGS pupil was spotted earlier this year by England international angler and youth team selector, Craig Barr, who was impressed by Harry’s ability to cast.

Harry travelled to Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire last weekend to compete in the Angling Trust Youth Loch Style National Championship, which is used as a springboard to the national junior setup. Having already secured his place in the EYFF team, the event - which involved young anglers fishing in pairs from a boat with a boatman - was an opportunity for him to further hone his skills. The 12-year-old’s passion for fishing led him to create his own fly,

Harry’s Hammer, which he uses to catch rainbow trout, small pike and perch on the line. “I’ve caught loads of different fish using Harry’s Hammer, but it’s no good for catching my favourite fish, the brown trout.