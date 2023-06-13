The Witch Elm Markets are back for Midsummer!

Witch Elm

Local witchy women, Cheryl and Stef are the organisers and two of the sellers attending this summer event! Cheryl, the owner and maker behind Wishful Willow will be back with her one-of-a-kind crystal necklaces, beautiful freestanding crystals and handmade accessories. Stef, the artist and maker behind Agni Prasada Burning is back with her witchy inspired freehand pyrography pieces and intricately designed hanging mushrooms.

Michelle, the maker and artist behind Demons & Diamonds will be joining us with her unique and alternative resin art pieces. From the tiniest framed mushrooms to large snakes adorned with dried flowers, these pieces truly are one of a kind and the perfect accessory for any alternative bedroom or home.

Sue, the artist and creative behind Bramble Cottage Artwork will be there with her beautiful original artworks, framed and mounted prints and greeting cards. Sue finds her inspiration in the flora and fauna of the Shropshire countryside that surrounds her cottage using pencils and paints.

Joanne, the maker and creator behind Knotcraft Creations will be there with her wonderfully intricate macrame crystal jewellery. She uses beautiful coloured threads in her designs to accentuate the crystals used. From drop earrings to crystal cuffs, whatever your style, she's got you covered!

This event is free to attend, indoors and on the lower mall which is fully accessible from the car parks and street entrances. With cafes and shops surrounding the event, why not make a day of it! We look forward to seeing you all there.