Clearance of Walsall woodland paused as government reviews school building programme

The Department for Education had been carrying out feasibility tests at the woodland recently to determine if it would be suitable to build the school. The works, which included vegetation clearance and exploratory groundworks, left a huge mud swamp at the beauty spot making it completely inaccessible from the canal towpath and Raybolds Bridge.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson announced yesterday that a review will take place into each of the 44 schools which have yet to be built, to test if they really meet the needs of the local area and offer value for taxpayers’ money.

Valerie Vaz, labour MP for Walsall and Bloxwich, welcomes the news. She had written to the education secretary earlier this month after constituents got in touch with her expressing concerns about replacing the woodland with a school.

Her letter also raised the possibility of reusing the former Sneyd Community School as a special education needs and disabilities school. The school on Vernon Way is currently earmarked for demolition to make way for housing. A petition launched by campaigner Phil Norwood to bring the school back into use currently has 1185 signatures.

Former councillor Chris Jones also questioned whether it was cheaper to renovate an old existing school, or build an entire new one. Chris strongly opposed the works at Reedswood Park and said the threatened woodland was a far better tribute to The Queen than the recently unveiled Corgi statues in Walsall Arboretum, which cost taxpayers £35,000.

Reedswood Park was home to Reedswood Golf Course until its closure in 2007. The nine-hole course was created following the demolition of the former Birchills Power Station in 1987. This year, the park was one of the winners of the Green Flag Award and in 2021 it was registered as an Asset of Community Value.

The woodland is home to many species of trees and plants and is a habitat for small mammals, bees, butterflies, plus a huge range of birds including owls, finches, woodpeckers and sparrows.

MP Valerie Vaz said: “I am delighted the Government has paused the current new school building programme and is reviewing the mainstream schools planned by the last government.

“I wrote to the Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson, requesting a pause on the exploratory works at Reedswood Park after constituents contacted me to say that this would not be appropriate to build there. Tests had started out on the Jubilee woodland in the park, compromising access to and enjoyment of the Park.

“In my letter, I asked the Secretary of State that the building and scoping exercise conducted by the DfE is paused until there is further information and given this is committed funding if it could be used for other schools to enhance, improve and to make them safe.

“I also asked for a feasibility study to determine if there is a need for a new school and where this should be placed, possibly in a different area closer to where there is an increase in the number of pupils so they do not have to travel across the Borough.

“My letter also raised the possibility of reusing the old Sneyd Community School site as a Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) school as there is a significant need in Walsall. This viable school has been earmarked for demolition. Constituents describe it as a ‘cornerstone of the local community’ and a petition has been circulated to save Sneyd School, currently has 1185 signatures.

“This statement is a positive sign that the Secretary of State has heard the voices of our community and prioritised the needs of families in Walsall and Bloxwich.”

