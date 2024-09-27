Train disruption between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton on Friday due to flooding in Shropshire

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x96arfm

Rail services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton are unable to operate and are being replaced by buses due to flooding at Wellington with West Midlands Railway and Avanti West Coast services affected this morning (Friday, September 27)..

West Midlands Railway said that six coaches are operating the line, calling at all stations.

Meanwhile WMR services between Birmingham and Wolverhampton are running - it is just the Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton section that is affected.

West Midlands Railway services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton hit by floods in Wellington

WMR has advised that this will continue until at least midday, adding: “We will continually monitor and assess the situation to see if this can be revised. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

Meanwhile Birmingham New Street staff stated: “We are on site and will work to reduce water levels as much as possible so that the Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton line can fully reopen.

Avanti West Coast has also warned that it is expecting alterations to services across all routes to continue this morning (Friday, September 27).

The rail operator has added taht passengers affected by disruption yesterday with a ticket dated September 26, can travel on any Avanti West Coast service via the same route today.

In addition Avanti said: “If your train was delayed or cancelled and you abandoned your journey, you can claim a fee-free refund from where you purchased your ticket.”