Fire crews tackle early hours blaze in Brierley Hill
Firefighters rushed to tackle a blaze at a building in Brierley Hill which broke out in the early hours.
The fire started at a property on Brierly Hill High Street on Tuesday morning.
Crews from Brierley Hill, Stourbridge, Haden Cross and Dudley fire stations were called to the scene at around 1am.
In a statement to X, formerly Twitter, at 1.08am, West Midlands Fire Service said: "We currently have four appliances at a building fire on Brierley Hill High Street.
"Please avoid the area to allow crews to safely bring the incident to an end."
At about 10am, the fire service added that crews had left the scene.