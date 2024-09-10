Fire crews tackle early hours blaze in Brierley Hill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The fire started at a property on Brierly Hill High Street on Tuesday morning.

Crews from Brierley Hill, Stourbridge, Haden Cross and Dudley fire stations were called to the scene at around 1am.

In a statement to X, formerly Twitter, at 1.08am, West Midlands Fire Service said: "We currently have four appliances at a building fire on Brierley Hill High Street.

"Please avoid the area to allow crews to safely bring the incident to an end."

At about 10am, the fire service added that crews had left the scene.