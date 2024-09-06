Flooding shuts busy Birmingham road after 'major water main burst'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Fire Service said on Friday morning flooding had closed the busy Stratford Road, between Knowle Road and Bromyard Road.

The nearby Sarehole Road, Shaftmore Lane and Bromyard Road have also been affected.

Flooding on Stratford Road, Birmingham. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

A total of three fire engines crewed by 20 firefighters have been sent to the scene to help resolve the problem.

In a statement, West Midlands Fire Service warned that disruption is expected to remain throughout the day.

A spokesperson said: "Please avoid this area and the adjoining roads while we work at the scene.

"This comes after a major water main burst. Three fire engines from Kings Norton, Highgate and Hay Mills are in attendance. Specialist Technical Rescue firefighters are also at the scene.

"Representatives from Severn Trent Water are at the scene, assessing the source of the leak. A submersible pump is in use as crews work to limit damage to properties and businesses in the area."

They added that an environmental assessment has confirmed the water is clean.

The statement continued: "Disruption is expected throughout the day. Colleagues from West Midlands Police and Highways are in attendance, assisting with traffic management."

A picture issued by the fire service shows heavy flooding on Stratford Road, with cars seen narrowly avoiding the water.