Plans lodged for new electric vehicle charging centre in Dudley

Dudley Council has been asked to approve a scheme for ten new rapid charging points on an overgrown plot of land adjacent to Farthings Lane near Thornleigh Trading Estate.

Facilities would also include a coffee pod for users of the hub, which applicants Zest say will increase accessibility to charging points for borough motorists.

In a statement supporting its application, Zest said: “Most electric vehicle (EV) drivers today can charge at home, but nearly 40 percent of UK drivers don’t have a driveway.

“Zest believes that to reach mainstream adoption and to meet climate goals, EV access must be an option for everyone in society.

“This proposal provides the opportunity to meet targets for greenhouse gas reduction from road transport, improving air quality standards and increasing the use for alternative fuels by road users.

“It is hoped that with the provision of additional infrastructure on the highway network, the uptake of electric vehicles will continue to increase with the associated environmental benefits.”

In October 2023, Dudley Council announced the £420,000 installation of 37 EV charging points around the borough funded through an Office of Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) grant and a charge point operator contributions.