Fly-tippers ordered to pay a total of £2,000 for illegally dumping rubbish

The fines were handed out by Stafford Borough Council in the wake of several incidents of unsightly waste being left in the open.

The move comes as a load of rubbish was discovered in a layby near near Cotes Heath near Stafford resulting in an appeal to find those responsible.

Penalties were given in these separate cases:

A woman who dumped numerous bags and boxes on a service road

A man who discarded rubbish in Derrington Lane, in Derrington from a house in Cannock after being ‘recommended’ as a waste removal business

A woman who left her litter strewn across the pavement in Littleworth near Stafford

A man who dumped concrete slabs in an area of Sydney Avenue, Rickerscote

All four were ordered to cough up £500 each in penalties were imposed on four people following offences in the village of Derrington, and the Littleworth and Penkside areas of Stafford in recent weeks.

They were identified after the council published images of the waste and the locations on its website in a bid to trace the culprits.

The move comes as more than 15 white sacks full of industrial waste were left in a layby off the A519 near Cotes Heath(pictured).

Stafford's environment chief Councillor Ian Fordham said:“Fly tipping, littering and other environmental crimes are a blight on our communities.

"They can cause environmental damage, they attract anti-social behaviour, make areas look untidy, and have an adverse impact on the quality of life for our residents. And most people are disgusted when people fly tip in their community.

“Private householders are liable for their waste.

"It may seem like a cheap alternative paying someone to get rid of it - but if they are not a registered waste carrier then you leave yourself open to a fine or even prosecution.”

The council said householders have a duty to ensure they properly dispose of any rubbish .

See website staffordbc.gov.uk/grimewatch

To avoid breaking the law residents should check credentials of tradesman offering to transport rubbish via environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers

Ask where they are going to dispose of the waste and ask for a receipt.

To report environmental crimes email grimewatch@staffordbc.gov.uk or telephone 01785 619000.