More than a thousand Staffordshire homes left in the dark after triple power cut

Residents in Lichfield and Hilliard's Cross were waking up this morning without power.

More than 1,000 properties in both areas were left without electricity thanks to 'high voltage' incidents, with National Grid engineers working hard to get the power restored.

Engineers have estimated that the works will be completed by 1pm this afternoon.

Lichfield

The incident affecting Netherstowe

The outage in the Netherstowe area was first reported by residents at around 6.27am and affected 755 properties. National Grid engineers attended and had restored power to 468 properties by 7.42am.

The company estimates the power will be fully restored by 12.30pm.

In a similar incident, also in Netherstowe, 233 properties were left without power. Engineers had restored power to 191 by 8.04am and expect to fully restore the rest by 12.30pm.

On the National Grid website, a spokesperson said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 6.27am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."

Hilliard's Cross

The incident affecting Hilliard's Cross

An outage at Hilliard's Cross left 312 properties without power, with residents first reporting the issue to National Grid at 7.58am.

Power had been restored to 26 properties by 8.10am and hope to have the rest back online by 1pm.

For updates on the progress of the repairs, visit the National Grid website.