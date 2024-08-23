Fallen trees cause travel delays as railway lines and roads across the West Midlands are blocked

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A number of railway routes across the West Midlands have been cancelled or delayed as trees and debris affect power lines and railway tracks.

Routes travelling via Wolverhampton, Shrewsbury, Birmingham, Nuneaton, Crewe and Tamworth are among the lines affected by the recent bad weather.

The wind comes as a Met Office yellow weather warning was issued for parts of northern England, with winds of up to 75mph expected to hit the region throughout the day.

West Midlands Railway passengers reported of delays of up to 20 to 30 minutes between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, while those who travelled between Crewe and Stafford on CrossCountry trains faced delays of up to 40 minutes or more.

Disruptions to the services are expected to continue until around 12.00pm.

In other areas, replacement bus services have been implemented, with a service operating between Coleshill Parkway, Tamworth and Burton-on-Trent, with another service operating between Coleshill Parkway and Nuneaton.

Bus services

Bus services have also been affected throughout the day, with the National Express West Midlands service 7 for Wynall Lane, Stourbridge, being diverted due to a fallen tree in the road.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Wynall Lane, Stourbridge blocked by a fallen tree."

"7 diverted in both directions via Brook Holloway, Wollescote Road and Walker Avenue. We apologise for any disruption to your journey"

The service has since returned to its regular route, with the bus group apologising for any inconvenience caused.

Weather report

In an X update, posted at 5am on Friday, the Met Office said that the strong winds are 'strengthening in many areas' and that the strongest winds will 'occur in the next few hours'.

On X, the weather watchdog said: "Winds are now strengthening in many areas with the strongest winds occurring during the next few hours across northern England and north Wales

"Damaging gusts are possible in places so ensure you stay."

Future forecasts expect the windy weather to calm over the bank holiday weekend, however, the wet weather is still expected to continue.