Aerial footage shows work has begun on new state-of-the-art Walsall waste facility

The project forms part of Walsall Council's strategy to modernise and enhance waste management services and will be situated on Middlemore Lane, Aldridge. Once complete, the facilities will play a crucial role in meeting local and national waste management objectives by reducing landfill waste and increasing recycling rates.

The site will provide modern, easy-to-use facilities enabling residents to recycle a wider range of items.

Construction company Morgan Sindall is set to oversee all aspects of the technical design and construction, ensuring the successful delivery of the facility.