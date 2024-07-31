'It's the best it's ever been' – Netherton couple share glimpse of prize-winning garden
Don and Barbara Hall, from Netherton, said their prize-winning garden is 'better this year than it's ever been'.
Plus
By Daniel Coles
Published
The couple have been passionate about gardening for over two decades, becoming so adept at the skill their garden has won awards from Dudley-based florist shop Bunches and Bows.
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x934988
Mr Hall's garden is adorned with a variety of colourful plants and flowers which include: begonias, geraniums, petunias, Busy Lizzies, bacopas, dahlias, marigolds, lobelias, lupins, fuchsias and asters.
Amid the eye-catching flora there are also stone statues and ornaments.