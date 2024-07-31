Express & Star
'It's the best it's ever been' – Netherton couple share glimpse of prize-winning garden

Don and Barbara Hall, from Netherton, said their prize-winning garden is 'better this year than it's ever been'.

By Daniel Coles
Donald Hall and wife Barbara. Image: Express&Star

The couple have been passionate about gardening for over two decades, becoming so adept at the skill their garden has won awards from Dudley-based florist shop Bunches and Bows.

Mr Hall's garden is adorned with a variety of colourful plants and flowers which include: begonias, geraniums, petunias, Busy Lizzies, bacopas, dahlias, marigolds, lobelias, lupins, fuchsias and asters.

Amid the eye-catching flora there are also stone statues and ornaments.

