Yellow heat alert issued for West Midlands and Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A 'Yellow Heat Health Alert' has been issued for the entire West Midlands – one of seven issued across England for the coming week.

The warning from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) comes into force tomorrow at 9am, and lasts until 11pm on Wednesday.

The heath health alerts were introduced to provide an early warning system for periods when temperatures are "likely to impact on the health and wellbeing of the population".

Weather experts are predicting temperatures in the West Midlands will reach up to 28C in Wolverhampton and 27C in Shropshire between Monday and Wednesday evening.

A yellow heat health alert comes into force tomorrow

An update from the UKHSA warns that "minor impacts are probable across the health and social care sector" due to the heat.

They expect "increased use of healthcare services by the vulnerable population", and an "increase in risk of mortality amongst vulnerable individuals".

In the warning officials say there is the "increased potential for indoor environments to become very warm".

The warning is one of a number across the country, with the UKHSA explaining that the intention is to give people "an early warning when adverse temperatures are likely to impact on the health and wellbeing of the population".

It says that the warnings are specifically aimed at the health and social care sector, the responder community, the voluntary and community sector and government departments, to alert them when adverse temperatures are "likely to impact on the health and wellbeing of the population".