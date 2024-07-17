The Black Country and Staffordshire parks, green spaces and beauty spots that have been all recognised with an environmental award

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Parks and green spaces across the Black Country and Staffordshire have been awarded a Green Flag Award, which is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Six of Wolverhampton’s beauty spots have been recognised as Bantock Park, East Park, West Park, Pendeford Mill Nature Reserve, Phoenix Park and Fowlers Park have all achieved the prestigious Green Flag Award.

It is the seventh year in a row that Bantock Park, East Park and West Park have retained their Green Flag status, while Pendeford Mill Nature Reserve has kept its flag for a sixth year, Phoenix Park has achieved the status for the past four years and Fowlers Park, which achieved the award last year, has retained it for this.

West Park sits next to Wolverhampton city centre as a colourful place

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for resident services, said: “We are delighted that six of our brilliant beauty spots have retained their prestigious Green Flag status.

“We are very proud of all our parks in Wolverhampton, they are wonderful spaces for our residents and attract many visitors to the city.

"This summer marks the first year of the amazing transformation to the play area in East Park and I know it has brought a lot of fun and enjoyment to our local families.

“I want to thank all of our officers, volunteers and Friends groups for the hard work they put into looking after these award-winning beauty spots.

“There are many benefits to enjoying green spaces and I would encourage everyone to come and visit our parks and reserves to enjoy their beauty all year round.”

Fifteen parks and other green spaces in Sandwell have achieved the coveted Green Flag Award.

Members of Sandwell Council celebrate the success of parks in the borough in the Green Flag Awards

Over the past two years, Sandwell Council has made significant investment in its parks, play areas, outdoor sports facilities, nature reserves and other green open spaces, supported by a mix of council and external funding.

Twelve of Sandwell’s sites are managed by Sandwell Council, which are Barnford Park in Oldbury, Brunswick Park in Wednesbury, Dartmouth Park in West Bromwich, Fallings Heath Cemetery in Wednesbury, Haden Hill Park in Cradley Heath, Lightwoods Park in Bearwood, Smethwick, Red House Park in Great Barr, Sandwell Valley Country Park and Crematorium in West Bromwich, Tipton Cemetery, Victoria Park in Smethwick and Victoria Park in Tipton.

Three other sites are Lions of the Great War in Smethwick, a Green Flag Award Community Winner managed by Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick, Revolution Walk Main Line Canal in Smethwick, which is managed by Canal & River Trust and Warley Woods in Bearwood, which is managed by Warley Woods Community Trust.

Councillor Suzanne Hartwell, Sandwell Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community, said: “With a Green Flag park in each of our six towns, as well as cemetery and crematoria sites, canals and community spaces being recognised, I am very proud of Sandwell’s continuing success in these prestigious awards.

“Congratulations to all staff, community volunteers, Friends groups and partner organisations. Thank you to everyone.

“Whether for play or sport, for socialising or enjoying nature, or for having somewhere peaceful to remember your loved ones, our parks and other green spaces are so important for people’s physical and mental health.”

Councillor Keith Allcock, cabinet member for environment and highways, said: “I want to say a huge well done to all the staff and volunteers who help to keep our public spaces clean and tidy, and I also thank our residents of all ages who make such good use our fantastic parks and open spaces.

“It’s a big team effort and the Green Flag Awards that Sandwell has achieved again this year are a tribute to everyone’s ongoing hard work and dedication.”

Victoria Park in Stafford is a green and pleasant part of the county town

Six venues in Stafford Borough have again been listed among the best parks and open spaces in the UK.

A new wildflower area at the 160-year-old cemetery at Eccleshall Road in Stafford helped them to a seventh consecutive Green Flag, with the town’s Victoria Park leading the way by making it the 18th flag in a row, while the crematorium on Tixall Road claimed a 1th flag.

Stonefield Park in Stone is celebrating a ninth success, with the town’s cemetery bringing up award number six and Wildwood Park in Stafford makes it a nap hand by retaining the flag they won for the first time in 2020.

The accreditation is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces - and the six Stafford Borough sites were among hundreds of UK winners this year.

Councillor Ian Fordham, cabinet member for environment at Stafford Council, said: “A big thank you to all those who do excellent work on the ground and behind the scenes to ensure our parks and green spaces are worthy of this award.

“It is always pleasing to have independent feedback from judges representing a national organisation about how well maintained and managed these important green spaces are - although as always it is our residents and visitors who are our most important judges.”

He added: “We should also not forget the contribution of the community, especially the ‘Friends’ groups, that support the work of the council at these sites and are instrumental in us receiving these ‘Green Flags'.”

Any green space that is freely accessible to the public is eligible to enter the scheme, with the awards presented each year.

L-R Richard Williams, Hollie Stubbins, Cllr John Preece, Will Davis (the team from Castle Ring) celebrate the award

Cannock Chase Council has again received the prestigious Green Flag Award for six sites across the district.

Cannock Park, Ravenhill Park, Elmore Park, Hednesford Park, Stile Cop Cemetery and Castle Ring have retained their flags.

Castle Ring, an ancient hill fort site, has also retained the Green Heritage Site Accreditation, supported by Historic England, for the management of its historic features.

Councillor John Preece, portfolio leader for parks, culture and heritage said: “I am thrilled that the Council have retained the prestigious Green Flag Awards.

"We are committed to providing high quality green spaces for our community to enjoy.

"This achievement is testament to our Council officers, volunteers and ‘friends’ groups, who have contributed to the upkeep and maintenance of these beautiful parks and open spaces.”

Members of staff at Beacon Park celebrate the Green Flag award

Lichfield District Council has been celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Award for Beacon Park.

It said that the news that Beacon Park has achieved the accreditation is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that cares for the green space so that visitors and residents alike can enjoy it.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, Councillor Phil Whitehouse, said: “I am thrilled that Beacon Park has received the Green Flag Award.

"We have always taken great pride in the area and for it to be recognised with this honour is really very special.

“Our staff work extremely hard to maintain the park with visitors attracted to events and activities here from around the country.

“It is a great place for families to enjoy their leisure time together and is also renowned for its beautiful flower displays in the Museum Gardens.

“Beacon Park is one of the district’s jewels and the Green Flag Award is much deserved.”

Kerry Wilkinson (club secretary), club members Stuart Garbett, Ryan Bird and Ken Haskett and Ray Ebanks (Healthy Spaces Community Coordinator) celebrate the award for Mason's Pool

Eleven parks and other green spaces across the borough of Walsall are raising prestigious Green Flags after achieving the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

As well as the 11 sites which the council is responsible for, the Canal and River Trust has been awarded a Green Flag for the Walsall Flight and Basin and Caldmore Community Garden is also celebrating winning the award.

Councillor Garry Perry, Leader of Walsall Council said: “All of these sites are wonderful spaces of course, but I’m particularly pleased that the council’s application for a Community Green Flag Award for Mason’s Pool in Darlaston was successful.

"The credit for this success lies with the small but very dedicated band of local volunteers who have worked so hard to reclaim and improve this space for their community.”

Councillor Gary Flint, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said: “As we’ve just celebrated Black Country Day, I can only describe this news as bostin’.

"With Black Country Day in mind, it’s fitting that some of these beautiful spots have an industrial past, such as from the mining and quarrying of coal and limestone.

"These places now provide us with invaluable mental and physical health and wellbeing opportunities and we’re lucky to have them on our doorsteps.”

Kerry Wilkinson, club secretary of Mason’s Angling Club said: “All of us at Mason’s Angling Club are so pleased to be awarded the Green Flag Award and honoured to receive formal recognition of all the hard work and dedication the club has shown over the past few years.

“It’s also proof that we at Mason’s believe the pool and surrounding site should be enjoyed by all for many years to come, not just by anglers but for anyone who loves nature and the great outdoors.

“We will continue to maintain and manage Mason’s with this being our fundamental target.

"We hope to continue to welcome visitors to what we believe to be the prettiest part of Darlaston.”

Buffery Park in Dudley has become an oasis of calm

In Dudley, there was a real mixture of sites which had been awarded the honour of a Green Flag Award, with Huntingtree Park in Halesowen, Stourbridge Canal and Buffery Park in Dudley all being awarded a Green Flag.

Additionally, Mary Stevens Park was given the honour of a Green Heritage Site and Wollescote Park Sensory Garden was named as a Green Flag Community Winner.

Finally, in South Staffordshire, there was a new winner alongside two regular winners as Sytch Lane Cemetery in Wombourne was given the award for the first time, while Wombrook Walk was granted the award for the 15th time in a row and Baggeridge Country Park for the 26th year in a row.

A spokeswoman for South Staffordshire Council said: "Today, South Staffordshire Council is celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Award for Sytch Lane Cemetery.

"The cemetery joins existing Green Flag Award winning sites in South Staffordshire, Wom Brook Walk and Baggeridge Country Park.

"The news that Sytch Lane Cemetery has achieved the accreditation, the international quality mark for parks and green spaces, is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that care for the green space so that visitors and residents alike can enjoy it."

Baggeridge Country Park has become a popular spot for people to go for a walk with their dogs

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award scheme manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved on achieving a Green Flag Award.

“These are vital green spaces for communities to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.

“It is important that our free to use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected.”

To find out more about Green Flag Awards and to see all the winners, go to greenflagaward.org/award-winners