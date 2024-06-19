Wolverhampton wildlife and LGBTQ groups come together to show dedication and pride in their city

It comes after Wolverhampton hosted a huge Pride event earlier this month where the city celebrated the LGBTQ+ communities.

On June 12, members of the Wildside Activity Centre and Wolverhampton's Sparkle social group armed themselves with litter pickers and bin bags and took to the Smethstow Valley Nature Reserve – an opportunity for them to 'come together and take pride in their community'.

People gathered for Wildside Activity Centre and LGBTQ Sparkle Social Group's litter pick

Paul Ryder, from the Sparkle group, said: "We wanted to use the backdrop of Wolverhampton Pride to organise an event which not only celebrates people being proud of who they are, but of where they come from. Clearing up one of our important green spaces seemed a great way of doing that."

Marcus Cotterhill, also from the Sparkle group, added: "Pride month is an opportunity to celebrate diversity and it is a great focus for the LGBT community to come together with all other sectors of the community.

"One of our group members recognised this and termed the litter pick 'Let's Get Beautiful Together' which not only summed up what we were doing, but is also an acronym for LGBT."