Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

River Severn flooding: LIVE updates as Ironbridge, Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury remain under water

By Harry LeatherBewdleyEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated:

Follow the latest updates live as flooding continues to torment the region.

The River Severn in Ironbridge on Tuesday
The River Severn in Ironbridge on Tuesday

Communities across Shropshire and the West Midlands are dealing with the third successive year of serious flooding after the River Severn burst its banks again.

In Shrewsbury and Ironbridge the river has now peaked, but downstream at Bridgnorth and Bewdley the worst is only just beginning.

It comes after a weekend of heavy rainfall and three storms in quick succession - Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

Severe 'danger to life' warnings remain in place for the Wharfage at Ironbridge and Bewdley, while 64 flood warnings are in place across England.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates from across the region (it may take a second to load).

Environment
News
Bewdley
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
Harry Leather

By Harry Leather

Group Digital Editor@hleather_star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News