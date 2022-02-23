Bewdley floods an all-too-familiar feeling for residents as they await permanent defences

Search and rescue teams check on residents in Bewdley after floodw ater from the River Severn breached the town's flood defences. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

It marks the third year in a row that flooding has occurred Beales Corner near the town centre in Bewdley, despite the best efforts of temporary flood barriers to control the water, with homes and businesses hit by flooding in 2020 and 2021.

Residents have been promised multi-million pound new flood defences but they are not expected to be built for years yet.

And neighbours today told how despite the disruption they understood it was not a quick fix.

The flood water on Beales Corner had submerged the Stourport Road and run up Kidderminster Road as far as Pewterers Alley, with houses between left with flooded gardens and the water lapping up against flood barriers and sandbags laid against doors.

Residents in the town are becoming used to the River Severn bursting its banks. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Despite the dirty water and the mess being left by the flooding, residents said they were used to the river overflowing and the area flooding and said it had been worse over the years.

One woman who lived in a house near the flood water said she had seen worse in the floods in 2020 and said a permanent barrier would be a good idea, but was difficult due to the geology of the area.

She said: "I have seen worse living here and I am sort of used to seeing it, although it is only as bad as it is due to the pumps failing and I think the Environment Agency should have brought more pumps down here.

"It would be good to see a permanent barrier in place, but I can't see it happening quickly as there are difficulties with the ground and the geology as we have a lot more sandstone over this side.

"When they built the barriers on the other side, they found hard ground, but this side is much more tricky, so while I would like to see this sort of problem resolved, it's not a quick fix."

The temporary flood defences were overwhelmed. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Another woman who lives nearby spoke of seeing dingies floating past the gate at the front of her house and swans in the car park in the past.

She said: "I've living here for more than 50 years and I have seen much worse in terms of flooding, plus I think it looks worse than it is because of the pumps pumping out the water onto the road.

"My only real concern is the number of rats and vermin that are going to appear around here after the water clears, but we've seen flooding before and I'm sure we'll see it again.

"Solving this in the future with a flood defence is a good idea, but not a quick fix because of the geology of the area, but more people seem to be working towards fixing this and there's a real community feeling."

The temporary flood defences were overwhelmed. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

David, who lived in a house about 50 metres from the flooding, was another who said he had been the river overflow and flood over the years and wasn't surprised to see it happening again.

He said: "It's been as bad over the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and at several times over the last few years, so we all just getting used to seeing it.

"It would be super for the people who live lower down if they build a proper barrier, similar to what was built on the other side of the river.

"We've been told it will happen in the next year or so and, for me, it will get done when it gets done, so there's not a real need to worry about it for me."

While residents have spoken about accepting it and making the best of it, visitors to Bewdley have been more shocked about the level of flooding they have seen.

Residents want permanent barriers on both sites of the river. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Hedley and Trish Toy are regular visitors to the town, coming to spend a day in the town from their home in Birmingham, and said they were surprised to see the level of flooding.

Hedley said: "It's incredible to see and I couldn't believe what I was witnessing as we'd only come here for a coffee and cake and we didn't expect this.

"To me, the flood barriers need to come up as soon as they can as I can't imagine what it like to have to deal with this."

Trish said: "I'm just sad for the local residents as they're having to deal with this on a regular basis and it must be heartbreaking for them.