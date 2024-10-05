Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last week saw the start of the university term, and students up and down the country waving goodbye to mum and dad as they were dropped off at their new accommodation, met hundreds of new faces and in some cases, nursed one too many hangovers.

Whatever is on the agenda, freshers week promises to be filled with countless new experiences.

With that in mind, we caught up with journalism students at the University of Wolverhampton to find out how they spent their first week.

The University of Wolverhampton

For Aliza Iqbal, it meant moving into a studio flat and experiencing the harsh reality of paying for a food shop herself – which the 19-year-old said "hurt her pockets".

Aliza initially enrolled at the university last year to study pharmacy but had a change of heart, deciding to join again this year to study journalism.

The university student, from Smethwick, said: "Last year when I had my freshers week it was quite daunting, it was a new experience going to a new place and not knowing many people.

Aliza Iqbal is settling into her new accommodation

"Everybody always tells you that everyone is in the same boat, but it is still difficult speaking to each other.

"It was just much easier this year. I could figure out where I was going to go, and where I was going to meet the people I will be getting along with.

"I did my food shop last night and it hurt seeing the amount you are spending. The issue I have is laundry – you have to pay for the laundry card. It is £3 for a wash and then for a dry as well."

Aliza – who has already found her cupboards brimming with cups after taking home one too many freebies from the freshers fair – said the best part of the week was meeting new people.

She added: "The course is quite small so it has been quite nice to make a group chat and speak to everybody.

"We also have a new society which is a 'girls get social' which is nice. It is just a small group of girls getting together and everybody is lovely.

"The best part is making new friends. It is genuinely so nice to find people you connect with but at the same time it is such a difficult thing to do."

Fellow University of Wolverhampton student Kate Aulton also had a positive first week – and even managed to dodge the infamous freshers flu.

Like Aliza, Kate first enrolled at the university last year before switching to journalism this time around. She was originally going to study midwifery but decided to transfer to journalism due to a love for creative writing.

The 21-year-old, who commutes from her home in Cradley Heath, said: "This time around it has been a lot nicer, a lot more welcoming in the way they have gone about it.

"I was a transfer so the [enrolment process] was all kind of internal for me. We got our timetable maybe a week and a half before we started so it was a last minute thing with knowing what days we are in and times.

Kate Aulton who commutes from Cradley Heath said she has loved every second of her university experience so far

"On our first day we had a welcome tea and coffee session. There must have been 100 of us there which is quite a big thing when everything is so new.

"People didn't mingle the way they expected but then we broke off into groups. There is only 12 in my class including me so that was a lot nicer. Everyone was a bit chatty so it was really nice in terms of getting to know everyone."

As well as dodging freshers flu, Kate also managed not to get lost on her new campus by having a look around a few days before her first week began to get used to her surroundings.

Amber Grocutt, who commutes from Bloxwich, meanwhile said she has settled into her university course "really well" – but didn't manage to escape coming down with a cold.

Amber Grocutt said she was nervous at the start of freshers week but quickly settled in to her course

She said: "It has been really good. I went to a party and the freshers fair. The party was good, we did icebreakers and played games. At the fair there were lots of different stalls, all of the different societies as well.

"I have got lost a couple of times. The people I hang out with live here so they know where to go, so I just follow them around most of the time."

Amber said that while she was nervous about getting to know people on her course, she quickly settled in.

She added: "Even though I was in the group chats [before freshers week started] no-one in them was in the same course as me because it is quite a small class, so I was a bit nervous about finding someone on my course - but once I got there the nerves kind of went."