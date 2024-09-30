Pint-sized bookworms at Wyre Forest school build their own reading shed

The £1,000 shed is the latest development at Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary Academy, funded through Tesco’s Stronger Starts programme.

The school’s Parents and Friends Group also raised £700 to stock its shelves with new books for pupils to read during breaks and lunchtimes.

Mokshuda Begum, head of school, said: “We are so grateful for the support we’ve received to provide this wonderful facility, which forms part of our outdoor curriculum, encouraging a love of reading and providing a quiet place for some time out.”

Parent and Friends Group member Hayley Tarbet, who applied to be part of the Tesco programme, which asks customers to vote in store for one of three community projects, said they were “delighted” to achieve the £1,000 second place grant.

She added: “For a small village school like ours to win enough votes across all the Wyre Forest Tesco and Tesco Express stores was brilliant and, coupled with our own fundraising, we’ve been able to provide a worthy addition to the school’s outdoor learning environment.”

The £5 million Stronger Starts grant programme, delivered in partnership with Groundwork UK, helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing.

Previously known as Tesco Community Grants, it has already provided over £110 million to more than 60,000 projects across Britain.