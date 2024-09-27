Two staff members suspended from Wolverhampton primary schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

St Chad’s Academies Trust, which has St Jude’s CE Primary Academy and Trinity CE Primary Academy in the city, did not confirm which members of staff were affected.

It is understood that more than 30 teachers have left St Chad’s Academies Trust in recent years following complaints against the trust.

St Chad’s Academies Trust did not comment on the departures.

A spokesperson said: “The trust can confirm that two members of staff have been suspended.

Trinity CE Primary Academy on Longford Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

“Having received a whistleblower’s disclosures, St Chad’s Academies Trust are following the trust’s whistleblowing policy. The trust is considering the matter in accordance with the policy.

“The academy senior leadership team with the support of the trust senior leadership team and Combined Local Academy Committee are together ensuring that the business of the school continues as usual and that the day-to-day running of the academy continues during this period.

“The investigation continues as mandated under the whistleblowing policy and the trust will comply as a minimum with its reporting obligations under the policy. The trust is committed to transparent operation and hopes to share updates about the situation with the communities it serves as appropriate.”