Trust which runs Black Country schools says phone-free policy 'successful' in pilot scheme

The Ormiston Academies Trust is bringing in the rules, which will see the access to smartphones removed during the school day due to the mobile devices "negatively impacting" the mental health of pupils.

The trust runs academies in the Black Country including Brownhills Ormiston Academy, Ormiston Forge Academy in Cradley Heath, George Salter Academy in West Bromwich, Ormiston NEW Academy in Wolverhampton, Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy in Oldbury, Ormiston Shelfield Community Academy in Pelsall, Ormiston SWB Academy in Bilston and Wodensborough Ormiston Academy in Wednesbury.

The new phone-free policies - backed by parents - will be introduced at eight of the trust's 32 secondary schools this term, with the remaining academies following after liaising with parents.

A spokesperson for Ormiston Academies Trust said where the scheme has already been piloted in one school, it had proven "popular" with both parents and pupils.